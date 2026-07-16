El Niño in play, brace for a 'hot' winter, hotter summer, say experts

KOCHI: With some climate models predicting the possibility of the El Niño event intensifying into one of the strongest in history with a sea surface temperature anomaly ranging from 2.5 to 3 degrees Celsius, climate scientists say India will be facing a warm winter and a harsh summer in 2027.

Sharing their views with TNIE, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) climate scientist Roxy Mathew Koll and National Institute of Oceanography former director S Prasannakumar opined that 2027 could be among the hottest years for the country.

El Niño is a complex weather pattern that weakens or reverses trade winds, leading to the warming of the sea surface waters in central and eastern tropical Pacific ocean. According to weather agencies, El Niño has strengthened over the past month, causing sea surface temperature anomalies of more than 1 degree Celsius.

“The concern this time is that a rapidly strengthening El Niño is occurring over an ocean and atmosphere already warmed by climate change. There is a high chance that it will become an exceptionally strong event in the next few months, raising temperatures and altering rainfall patterns across the globe,” Roxy said.

“The risks for India are a weaker and uneven monsoon, longer dry spells, heat stress, water and crop stress, and food-price pressures. The total amount of rainfall that Kerala receives during the monsoon season may be lower because of weaker monsoon winds.

Even during a weak monsoon, a warm Arabian Sea and favourable weather systems can produce short spells of very heavy rain, flash floods and landslides — hence we need to be prepared for both extremes,” he said.