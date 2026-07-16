'Jilla' moment: Mohanlal, Vijay to lend star power to Kerala's Op Toofan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The stars are aligning in Kerala. Twelve years after their power-packed performance as Sivan and Sakthi in the hit movie Jilla, superstars Mohanlal and Vijay are set to ‘bump shoulders’ again. This time, not for a film but as part of ‘Operation Toofan’.
Extending support to the state’s anti-drug campaign, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will soon come to Kerala and attend a mega event along with Mohanlal, the first ‘Toofan Warrior’. Chief Minister V D Satheesan is also expected to attend the programme.
Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala, who met the TN chief minister at his office in Chennai on Wednesday, said Vijay has agreed to take part in the anti-drug campaign.
Chennithala said the two states have agreed to strengthen cooperation in the fight against narcotics trafficking. During the meeting, Vijay appreciated the activities being carried out under Operation Toofan and promised his state’s full support .
Checks to be tightened along Kerala-TN border
He said that the Tamil Nadu government and police would cooperate with Kerala in cracking down on the drug mafia.
The meeting also decided to tighten inspections along the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border and enhance the sharing of intelligence inputs between the two states to prevent drug trafficking and dismantle narcotics networks. Chennithala also conveyed Kerala’s support for and appreciation of Tamil Nadu’s anti-drug initiatives.
Chennithala said the campaign would continue to strengthen inter-state cooperation to achieve the goal of building a drug-free society.
So far, 6,868 cases were registered across the state as part of ‘Operation Toofan. In an effort to extend the campaign to neighbouring states, the home minister recently held a meeting with top police officials from these states. The meeting decided to go for joint and coordinated efforts to combat the menace.