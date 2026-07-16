Kerala CM Satheesan defends pleader postings, lashes out at KSU

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Defending the appointment of government pleaders, Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Wednesday said they were among the names suggested by the state committee of the Indian Lawyers’ Congress and the High Court Unit Committee. The final decision was taken after consultations with Advocate General and as per merit, he told reporters.

Accusing the media of blowing KSU members’ concerns over two pleaders’ links with other political parties out of proportion, he also hit out at the Congress’ student wing, saying it does not decide who to appoint as pleaders.

“Does the unit committee of Thiruvananthapuram Law College decide government pleaders? They don’t have a say in this,” he said. In response, KSU president Aloshius Xavier later told reporters that he should have been more cautious while making it. He also said KSU will raise its concerns directly before the CM.

During the press conference, Satheesan also lashed out at the media over reports of delay in the SIT report against ADGP M R Ajithkumar in connection with the attack of Youth Congress leaders during the previous government’s Nava Kerala Sadas. “The government has a procedure and can act only based on them,” Satheesan said.

Hitting back at CPM leader P A Mohamed Riyas who criticised him for meeting Hindu Aikyavedi leaders, Satheesan said he was the CM of all the people of the state. “I met them, two of whom were actively campaigning against me, at my office during visitor’s time. I acted unlike former CM Pinarayi Vijayan who discreetly met RSS leaders at the Mascot Hotel by travelling in another vehicle,” he said.