Kerala HC bars political events at Thekkinkad Maidan

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday held that Thekkinkad Maidan (Vadakkumnathan Temple Maidan) in Thrissur shall not be used by any political party for protests or public gatherings.

Citing various judgments and earlier decisions, a division bench observed that politics has no role to play in temples. Accordingly, it rejected the Cochin Devaswom Board’s request to permit political activities at Thekkinkad Maidan.

The court also ruled that events and programmes organised by state government departments cannot be held at the Kshethra Maidan.

However, the board may grant permission, without charging any licence fee or rent, for events related to the devaswom department and programmes conducted by temples under the control of various Devaswom Boards.

If the ground is rented out for programmes or events organised by other government departments, the board must ensure that an appropriate licence fee or rent is collected.

On the board’s request to permit cultural events at the venue, the court observed that the term “cultural programmes” is too broad, elastic and open to varying interpretations.

It held that the decision on permitting such events rests with the board, which must exercise its discretion prudently to ensure that the purity and sanctity of the temple are preserved and interests of devotees are not affected.