Kerala Nenmara double murder case: Death penalty sought for Chenthamara

PALAKKAD: The Palakkad Additional Sessions Court-IV on Wednesday heard arguments on the quantum of sentence in the Nenmara Pothundi double murder case and posted the matter for further hearing on Thursday.

It directed the legal aid defence counsel to submit a mitigation report on Thursday. The report, which outlines factors that could justify a lesser sentence, will be considered before the court pronounces the punishment.

The court also ordered that the convict, Chenthamara, may be produced through video conferencing. Additional Sessions Judge-IV Kenneth George is presiding over the case.

Thursday’s proceedings will be held via video conference. With arguments from both the prosecution and the defence now concluded, the prosecution urged the court to award the death penalty, contending that Chenthamara is a habitual offender who has shown no remorse for the crime.