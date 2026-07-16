Kozhikode cyber cell probes 'minister post' offer call to MLA Vidya

KOZHIKODE: The Kozhikode city cyber cell has launched an investigation into a high-profile extortion attempt targeting Elathur MLA Vidya Balakrishnan.

The MLA recently lodged a complaint after receiving a fraudulent WhatsApp call on July 6 from New Delhi, wherein the caller demanded Rs 3 crore in exchange for securing a ministerial berth in the upcoming state cabinet reshuffle. The scammer falsely claimed to be calling on behalf of Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi’s office.

The caller, communicating entirely in English, introduced himself as Rajkumar, an employee at the Wayanad MP’s office. He detailed an impending reorganisation of the state cabinet, asserting that several current ministers were slated to be replaced.

According to the MLA, the imposter attempted to convince her that she had a strong chance of being appointed as a minister, provided she was willing to pay a bribe of Rs 3 crore. To establish credibility, the caller even referenced another prominent MP from the Kozhikode district, claiming that the MP had provided the legislator’s contact number.

Sensing foul play during the nearly ten-minute conversation, the MLA cleverly played along with the scammer. Immediately after the call ended, Vidya contacted the district MP whose name was used as a reference. The MP revealed a parallel deception, stating that someone claiming to be from the AICC headquarters had recently contacted him to acquire the phone numbers of two MLAs from the district.

Realising the gravity of the situation, both leaders subsequently contacted the Congress party headquarters and Priyanka Gandhi’s office. Upon receiving confirmation that no such communication was initiated by the MP’s office, the extortion attempt was thoroughly exposed as a scam. Following this confirmation, Vidya officially filed a complaint with the Cyber Cell on July 11.

Preliminary probe confirmed that the fraudulent call originated from New Delhi.