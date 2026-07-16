KSHEC stalemate continues as LDF appointed members stay put

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Crisis has emerged in the Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC), the apex advisory body in the state’s higher education sector, as five members nominated by the previous LDF government have refused to resign even after the UDF assumed office.

Though the UDF government recently appointed a new vice-chairperson and member secretary after the incumbents stepped down, the continued presence of five LDF-nominated members has created a stalemate. In 2023, the LDF government had nominated senior academics Sabu Thomas, M S Rajasree, P P Ajayakumar, Paul V Karanthanam and K K Damodaran to the council’s executive body for a four-year term.

The then VC of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) Saji Gopinath was also nominated, but only for a one-year term. Under the rules, the tenure of the five other members will expire only in September 2027. However, the UDF government believes their continued presence in the apex body could create roadblocks to implementing its key policy decisions.

Last month, Rajan Gurukkal and Rajan Varughese resigned as vice-chairperson and member secretary, respectively. The duo had led the council since 2017. “Even though the LDF wanted all its nominees to serve their full term till 2027, Gurukkal and Varughese stepped down citing propriety,” a source close to them said. However, the five executive body members have decided to stay put.