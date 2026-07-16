Relief for Kerala govt employees; consumer panel orders Rs 2 lakh payout under Medisep

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a significant ruling, the Kerala State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (KSCDRC) has said that claims under Medisep scheme on emergency accident treatment at non-empanelled hospitals could not be rejected, neither could they be capped at the tariff rate for empanelled hospitals.

Medisep is the state government’s health insurance scheme for its employees and pensioners implemented through Oriental Insurance Company Ltd (OICL).

The ruling was issued on an appeal filed by OICL against a government employee based in Wayanad, who met with an accident while riding her scooter in March 2023. She was first taken to the District Hospital in Mananthavady from where she was referred to an advanced care centre. Subsequently, she was taken to Aster MIMS in Kozhikode where she underwent a mandible (lower jawbone) surgery the same night. The hospital bill came to Rs 2,04,841.

Her claim was rejected on the grounds that MIMS was not an empanelled hospital under Medisep. She moved the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Wayanad, which ruled in her favour and ordered a payout of Rs 2.2 lakh towards treatment, Rs 20,000 as compensation and Rs 8,000 as litigation costs.

OICL appealed the ruling before the state bench, comprising KSCDRC president Justice B Sudheendra Kumar, judicial member Ajith Kumar D and member K R Radhakrishnan. OICL’s counsel argued that the complaint could not be filed directly before the consumer forum as the scheme had an in-house grievance mechanism under a 2022 government order.