Standoff continues: NSS chief refutes Kerala CM's claims on meeting request

KOTTAYAM: The standoff between V D Satheesan and G Sukumaran Nair appears to be far from over. Even as the NSS general secretary continued his criticism against the chief minister, the latter sought to downplay the alleged differences between them, stating he had already spoken to Nair.

However, the NSS chief stuck to his allegation that he was denied permission to meet Satheesan. He added that he will no longer seek an appointment with the CM and will instead explore other options to address the issue.

During a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, Satheesan said he had already had a cordial conversation with Nair. “He (Nair) contacted my private secretary when I was unavailable owing to budget preparations. I called him back subsequently and spoke with him very cordially. He said he wanted to see me and convey something to me, to which I agreed,” Satheesan said.

However, Nair termed Satheesan’s statement as false. “I sought an appointment with the chief minister through his private secretary for a discussion on a government file related to a legal matter that has been stalled in a department. Though the secretary promised a callback, the CM contacted me only after six days. He neither asked about the issue nor offered time for a meeting,” Nair said.