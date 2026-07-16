Tata Group to invest Rs 10k crore in Kerala for shipbuilding facility

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major boost to Kerala’s maritime ambitions, the Tata Group is set to invest Rs 10,000 crore to establish a state-of-the-art shipbuilding facility in the state, Chief Minister V D Satheesan has said. This marks the Tata Group’s entry into the shipbuilding industry.

In an interaction with TNIE, Satheesan said talks with the Tata Group are expected to be finalised within a month. He said the government would provide the required land and act as a proactive facilitator for the project and other high-value investments.

The landmark proposal comes close on the heels of the Mediterranean Shipping Company’s (MSC) Rs 13,000 crore investment proposal for Vizhinjam port, billed as the single largest foreign private investment in India’s port infrastructure. Both initiatives align with Mission Samudra, the chief minister’s flagship initiative unveiled in his maiden budget.

Aimed at transforming Kerala into a global maritime and economic powerhouse, the mission seeks to drive a port-led economy by integrating multiple sectors and attracting mega-investments to the state.