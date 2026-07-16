Tata Group to invest Rs 10k crore in Kerala for shipbuilding facility

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major boost to Kerala’s maritime ambitions, the Tata Group is set to invest Rs 10,000 crore to establish a state-of-the-art shipbuilding facility in the state, Chief Minister V D Satheesan has said. This marks the Tata Group’s entry into the shipbuilding industry.
In an interaction with TNIE, Satheesan said talks with the Tata Group are expected to be finalised within a month. He said the government would provide the required land and act as a proactive facilitator for the project and other high-value investments.
The landmark proposal comes close on the heels of the Mediterranean Shipping Company’s (MSC) Rs 13,000 crore investment proposal for Vizhinjam port, billed as the single largest foreign private investment in India’s port infrastructure. Both initiatives align with Mission Samudra, the chief minister’s flagship initiative unveiled in his maiden budget.
Aimed at transforming Kerala into a global maritime and economic powerhouse, the mission seeks to drive a port-led economy by integrating multiple sectors and attracting mega-investments to the state.
Our dream project is Port City, says CM
“Our dream project is the Port City. We have 600 km of coastline, two international seaports, one container terminal and 17 mini ports. We want to integrate all these to transform the entire state into a port city. Kerala is blessed with a geographical advantage,” Satheesan said.
Highlighting the state’s maritime vision, Satheesan pointed to upcoming river cruise projects and sought to clear the air over the proposed MSC-Adani deal, reiterating that the government remains firmly committed to Vizhinjam port as its owner. He also outlined plans to drive business through port-linked logistics parks and the blue economy.
Speaking at the inauguration of the Kerala Samudra Mission 2026 maritime seminar in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, the chief minister said Singapore’s Changi Airport has expressed keen interest in investing in Kerala’s aviation sector.
He said the government is actively evaluating the proposal, which seeks to tap Changi’s global expertise in aircraft maintenance, pilot training and allied aviation services.
On the state’s financial strategy, Satheesan said Kerala cannot meet its development needs by relying on higher taxes alone. Instead, the government is focused on accelerating core economic activities to expand the state’s tax base and drive sustainable revenue growth.
Responding to the Tata investment, Jose Paul, former acting chairman of Navi Mumbai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT), said it would send a strong positive signal to investors across India and help create a favourable investment climate in Kerala for more industrial ventures.
Shipbuilding is one of the most labour-intensive industries in the world. India can play a significant role in the ship building industry since the labour costs here are low compared to China, the South Korea and Japan, he said.