From Thoppi to Ente Cassette: When viral content becomes digital evidence in Kerala

KOCHI: Cases involving YouTuber Mohammed Nihad, popularly known as ‘Mrz Thoppi’, and UAE-based Malayalam vlogger Abdul Hakeem who runs the social media platform Ente Cassette, have reignited debate over the legal responsibilities of social media creators and the role of digital evidence in criminal investigations.

While the allegations against the two creators are different, cyber experts point to a common thread: the very content that helped build their online popularity has become central to investigations against them.

Thoppi was recently booked by Kerala Police for allegedly sharing obscene content through his YouTube channel, while Abdul Hakeem, the face behind Ente Cassette, was arrested in the UAE after authorities allegedly found evidence linking him to drug use during an investigation.

A senior cybersecurity expert said content creators often fail to realise that every post, livestream, and video leaves a permanent digital footprint.

“Once evidence exists in the digital space, provisions relating to cyber evidence under Indian law come into play. The IT Act, the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, and other relevant laws can all become applicable depending on the nature of the offence,” the expert said.

He said the influence wielded by creators with large youth followings also makes their content socially significant. Advances in digital forensics have made deleting online content largely ineffective, he said.