From Thoppi to Ente Cassette: When viral content becomes digital evidence in Kerala

KOCHI: Cases involving YouTuber Mohammed Nihad, popularly known as ‘Mrz Thoppi’, and UAE-based Malayalam vlogger Abdul Hakeem who runs the social media platform Ente Cassette, have reignited debate over the legal responsibilities of social media creators and the role of digital evidence in criminal investigations.
While the allegations against the two creators are different, cyber experts point to a common thread: the very content that helped build their online popularity has become central to investigations against them.
Thoppi was recently booked by Kerala Police for allegedly sharing obscene content through his YouTube channel, while Abdul Hakeem, the face behind Ente Cassette, was arrested in the UAE after authorities allegedly found evidence linking him to drug use during an investigation.
A senior cybersecurity expert said content creators often fail to realise that every post, livestream, and video leaves a permanent digital footprint.
“Once evidence exists in the digital space, provisions relating to cyber evidence under Indian law come into play. The IT Act, the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, and other relevant laws can all become applicable depending on the nature of the offence,” the expert said.
He said the influence wielded by creators with large youth followings also makes their content socially significant. Advances in digital forensics have made deleting online content largely ineffective, he said.
“Even if a creator removes a post, investigators or the respective social media platform can retrieve it. There is virtually no escape once digital evidence exists,” he added.
A cyber police official said digital content frequently becomes the starting point of investigations. “Many investigations begin with information available on social media. We collect digital evidence and use it to identify suspects. Online videos, posts, and other digital traces often provide clear evidence.”
The official also said that competition among influencers and the pursuit of online visibility often contribute to controversial content. “Negative publicity itself attracts attention among sections of the younger audience. Some creators intentionally push boundaries to gain reach,” the officer said, adding that cyber units routinely monitor online platforms for content that may warrant legal scrutiny.
Cyber expert Nandakishore Harikumar warned that repeated instances of irresponsible content creation could eventually result in stricter regulations affecting the entire creator community.
“Some influencers behave as though they are beyond accountability. The danger is that repeated misuse of social media may eventually lead to tighter regulations, which will also affect genuine content creators,” he said.
“In the Ente Cassette case, the creator had positioned himself as someone campaigning against drugs. The allegations that later surfaced were in sharp contrast to that image.”
On digital evidence, Nandakishore said videos and live streams are increasingly important but should be corroborated with other material.
“A livestream or video alone may not always establish an offence because a person may later dispute what is seen. Digital evidence is highly relevant but investigators still need supporting evidence, depending on the facts of the case , ” the expert said.
Lookout circular issued for YouTuber Thoppi
Kochi: Aluva Rural Cyber police have issued a lookout notice against YouTuber Mohammed Nihad aka ‘Mrz Thoppi’ in connection with the circulation of obscene content via his YouTube channel. The officers allege that Thoppi has been absconding since the case was registered, prompting them to alert immigration authorities and law enforcement agencies