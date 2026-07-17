Kerala HC orders rank revision for 3 students

KOCHI: The High Court has come to the rescue of three CBSE students by permitting them to upload their revalued mark lists on the KEAM web portal amid the controversy surrounding errors in the CBSE evaluation process.

The court issued the order on petitions filed by Farasha Shabnam, Eshan Ahmed and Asna A S, directing the authorities to accept their revised mark lists by allowing them access to the KEAM web portal and to revise their ranks in the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) Entrance Examination 2026.

The court directed the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, to accept the revalued mark lists of the three petitioners, provided they were uploaded by 12.30pm on July 13, and to recast the rank list on the basis of their revised marks.

However, the court clarified that the petitioners’ candidature for admission based on the revised ranks would be considered only from the second allotment onwards.