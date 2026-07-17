Kerala plans new ‘mission’ to woo domestic, international students

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala is embarking on an ambitious journey as it looks to transform into a global higher education hub by attracting students from other states and countries. As part of it, the government is planning to establish a dedicated agency — the Kerala Campus Diversity Mission.

“Backed by dedicated funding, the mission aims to increase the presence of out-of-state and international students on Kerala campuses,” Higher Education Minister Roji M John told the TNIE. The move also aims at gradually reversing the flow of students leaving the state, he said.

“As Kerala’s reputation as an education hub grows and students from across India begin choosing our institutions, it will help reduce the migration of Kerala students at least to neighbouring Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, if not overseas.”

The last Kerala Migration Survey, released in 2024, estimated that around 2.5 lakh students from the state were studying abroad, while another 2.15 lakh were pursuing higher education in other states, highlighting the scale of the outflow the government now hopes to reverse.

The Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC), the apex advisory body in the sector, will oversee the mission. Under it, scholarships will be offered to two students from each state to pursue higher education in Kerala. They will receive financial aid, including a monthly stipend. The council also plans to introduce fellowship programmes for international students.