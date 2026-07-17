Kerala plans new ‘mission’ to woo domestic, international students

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala is embarking on an ambitious journey as it looks to transform into a global higher education hub by attracting students from other states and countries. As part of it, the government is planning to establish a dedicated agency — the Kerala Campus Diversity Mission.
“Backed by dedicated funding, the mission aims to increase the presence of out-of-state and international students on Kerala campuses,” Higher Education Minister Roji M John told the TNIE. The move also aims at gradually reversing the flow of students leaving the state, he said.
“As Kerala’s reputation as an education hub grows and students from across India begin choosing our institutions, it will help reduce the migration of Kerala students at least to neighbouring Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, if not overseas.”
The last Kerala Migration Survey, released in 2024, estimated that around 2.5 lakh students from the state were studying abroad, while another 2.15 lakh were pursuing higher education in other states, highlighting the scale of the outflow the government now hopes to reverse.
The Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC), the apex advisory body in the sector, will oversee the mission. Under it, scholarships will be offered to two students from each state to pursue higher education in Kerala. They will receive financial aid, including a monthly stipend. The council also plans to introduce fellowship programmes for international students.
To strengthen its international outreach, Kerala will designate senior academics of Kerala origin, who are working overseas, as “Academic Ambassadors” in around 10 countries. They will promote Kerala’s higher education institutions abroad and attract international students to the state.
KSHEC vice-chairperson Achuthsankar S Nair said the initiative is intended not just to increase enrolment but also to improve the quality of higher education. He said greater campus diversity will enhance communication skills, classroom interaction and the overall academic environment. The presence of students from outside the state will encourage teachers and institutions to adopt higher academic standards and globally benchmarked teaching practices, Achuthsankar said.
“Kerala possesses unique cultural, social and academic strengths capable of attracting students from across the world, provided they are backed by a structured outreach programme,” he said.
He cited his experience of facilitating a semester-long credit transfer programme for American students at Kerala University as evidence that international academic collaborations are feasible. He said similar short-term study and credit-transfer programmes will be promoted alongside scholarships and fellowships to position Kerala as a preferred destination for higher education.
KSHEC officials say the proposed mission is part of a broader strategy to internationalise Kerala’s higher education sector and enhance the quality and global competitiveness of its universities.
Going all out
Govt’s plan to boost Kerala’s image as global education hub
Campus Diversity Mission to launch this year
Scholarships for students from every Indian state
Academic ambassadors to promote Kerala globally
International students to improve campus ecosystem
Govt hopes image shift will curb student exodus