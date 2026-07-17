KSU president fails to secure meeting with CM Satheesan amid pleader appointment row

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an apparent continuation of the CM-KSU friction in the state following the pleader appointment row, the Chief Minister’s Office did not give an appointment for KSU state president Aloshious Xavier to meet the CM.

Even though dissent is fuming in the students’ wing of the party against the CM’s remark of KSU having no role in these appointments, they have decided not to take any further action until the meeting is convened.

While the KSU unit of Government Law College Thiruvananthapuram publicly expressed its displeasure over the CM’s remark, discussions are ongoing about a potential group dynamics in the issue.

Speaking about the issue, Aloshious informed that he did not get the appointment to meet the chief minister owing to his tight schedule. “I tried to meet the chief minister on Wednesday, but I was informed that an appointment could not be arranged, potentially due to his busy schedule. However, I am trying to get a formal appointment too,” Aloshious told TNIE.

Stating that the students’ wing is not going for an open war against the chief minister, Government Law College Thiruvananthapuram KSU unit president Karthik Rajendran said that the CM’s remarks have affected the morale of activists.

Meanwhile, discussions have already been initiated among some sections of the KSU about the issue, which is taking the shape of a group war.