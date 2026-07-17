Released from Saudi jail on blood money, Kannur man turns interstate drug kingpin

KANNUR: Kannur native, who was released from a Saudi prison upon payment of Rs 80 lakh as blood money, has been arrested for allegedly masterminding an interstate methamphetamine smuggling network that supplied the synthetic drug from Bengaluru to Kerala.

Fazaluddin T, 45, of Karikottakkari, was arrested on July 14, after he was identified as the kingpin of the network.

Police said Fazaluddin was sentenced to jail in Saudi Arabia for the 2006 murder of Mangaluru native Ashraf, 23, while working as a taxi driver. After serving 10 years in prison, he returned to India following a blood money settlement of Rs 80 lakh arranged with the support of voluntary organisations.

In 2023, he was arrested by the Bengaluru police for allegedly possessing and selling 50 kg of cannabis while working at a friend’s tea shop. He spent three years in a Bengaluru jail before release this January.

“While serving time in Bengaluru jail, Fazaluddin established links with a major drug syndicate. Upon release, he returned to Kerala and started working at his relatives’ eatery in Iritty. There, he continued building an extensive distribution network for methamphetamine and other narcotics,” said an officer.

The breakthrough came on June 22, when the police arrested one Denny Abraham for allegedly smuggling meth.

“We got information that drugs were being brought in through passengers and crew of an interstate tourist bus. We conducted an inspection and arrested Denny,” said another officer. Denny’s interrogation and examination of his call records and bank account transactions blew the lid off the interstate drug network run by Fazaluddin, the officer said. After monitoring his activities, the Iritty police arrested Fasaluddin.