Samastha factions slam government over Waqf Board stand, claim BJP nexus

MALAPPURAM: The Kerala government’s stand before the High Court on petitions challenging the constitution of the Kerala Waqf Board has sparked a political storm, with leaders from both the EK and AP factions of Samastha Kerala Jam’iyyathul Ulama accusing the UDF government of aligning with the BJP to unseat the existing board.
The controversy centres on the state’s submission before the High Court that the allegations raised in four petitions, including one filed by BJP leader Shone George, require examination and that the government is prepared to reorganise the Waqf Board if necessary. The petitions contend that the board was constituted without appointing two non-Muslim members as required under the amended Waqf Act.
Reacting sharply, EK Samastha leader Sathar Panthaloor questioned why the government had effectively supported what he termed politically motivated petitions. “It is clear that the four petitioners who approached the High Court have no connection whatsoever with Waqf properties. This is completely politically motivated. But whose interests is the state government trying to protect by holding an umbrella for these petitioners?” he wrote in a Facebook post.
Kanthapuram faction leader Vahab Saquafi Mampad alleged that the government’s position reflected the growing influence of the Sangh Parivar within the administration. “The state pleader’s stand in the High Court is an example of the Sangh Parivar’s influence in the state government. Without any objection from the government, the court accepted Shone George’s demand and disqualified the present Waqf Board,” he said.
He added, “When even members of the ruling front speak about Sangh influence in state appointments, it will not be surprising if the non-Muslim representation is eventually filled by someone like Hindu Aikya Vedi leader Sasikala.”
Earlier, Samastha Mushawara member and Waqf Board member K P Ummer Faizi Mukkam had accused the UDF government of working in tandem with the BJP. “The BJP’s agenda is to hurt Muslim sentiments. When the High Court sought the government’s stand, the government pleader supported Shone George’s petition. It is clear that the state government is playing with the BJP to bring down the current Waqf Board,” he alleged.
Echoing the criticism, Waqf Board member and CPM leader A A Rahim said the board would resist any move to dissolve it. “From the government’s stand in the High Court itself, it is clear that it aims to bring down the current Waqf Board. We will not entertain it. The board will move forward both legally and politically,” Rahim said.
‘Board constituted without non-Muslims’
The row centres on the state’s submission before the High Court that the allegations raised in four petitions, including one filed by BJP leader Shone George, require examination. The petitions contend that the board was constituted without appointing two non-Muslim members as required under the amended Waqf Act