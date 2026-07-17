SIT scrutinises documents of PSC exams for Planning Board chief-level posts in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Putting things into motion, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged malpractices in the PSC recruitment exams scrutinised the documents at the PSC head office on Thursday. The verified documents pertained to the examinations conducted for the chief-level posts in the Planning Board, sources said.

The documents, sources added, included rank lists, tabular sheets, mark lists of the exams and interview mark lists. The sleuths also collected periphery details of the e-file management system being used by the PSC. The e-file management system will be subjected to detailed scrutiny in the coming days, sources added.

The SIT has asked for the documents to be officially handed over to them by PSC on Friday. After perusing the documents, an FIR is most likely to be registered in the weekend.

The sources said the SIT has set its eyes primarily on the examinations conducted for the key vacancies in the Planning Board. The SIT’s initial assessment is that the complaints against those examinations have enough materials to register a case. The SIT collected the statements of the PSC staff also on Thursday and the whole exercise was completed in about three hours.