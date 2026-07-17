Tea, tough queries over appointments, policy decisions await League minister at Panakkad meet in Kerala

MALAPPURAM: Amid mounting criticism from within its own ranks just two months after the UDF government took office, the IUML leadership has convened a crucial meeting of all its ministers at Panakkad on Friday.

The first such meeting since the government assumed office, it is expected to review the ministers’ performance amid growing discontent over controversial staff appointments, policy decisions and their perceived disconnect from the party line.

Though officially billed as a “tea reception”, the gathering carries significant political weight as it comes ahead of the League’s state committee meeting in Kozhikode on Saturday, where the performance of its ministers is expected to come under scrutiny. State president Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal and other senior party leaders are expected to lead the interaction.

League ministers have come under sustained fire from the party’s feeder organisations, particularly the Youth League and the Muslim Students Federation (MSF), over what they describe as unilateral decision-making. The criticism centres on controversial staff appointments, the government’s stand on the PM SHRI scheme and tax exemptions under the revised liquor policy, all of which have triggered unease within sections of the party.