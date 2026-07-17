Weak monsoon pushes day temperatures way above normal in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala is witnessing unusually warm daytime conditions for mid-July as a weak southwest monsoon, prolonged dry spell and the evolving El Nino have pushed maximum temperatures 2-5 degrees Celsius above normal across parts of the state.

On Wednesday, Palakkad recorded a maximum temperature of 33.6 degrees Celsius, which was 5 degrees Celsius above normal. Kozhikode registered 34 degrees Celsius (4.6 degrees above normal).

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the rise in temperature is primarily due to the lack of rain during what is usually one of the wettest phases of the monsoon.

“Mid-July is normally a period of widespread rainfall in Kerala. Since rain has been scarce, daytime temperatures have increased,” said IMD-Kerala director Neetha K Gopal. She said the absence of rain and cloud cover has resulted in a rise in temperatures, with similar conditions being reported across much of South Peninsular India.