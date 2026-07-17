Weak monsoon pushes day temperatures way above normal in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala is witnessing unusually warm daytime conditions for mid-July as a weak southwest monsoon, prolonged dry spell and the evolving El Nino have pushed maximum temperatures 2-5 degrees Celsius above normal across parts of the state.
On Wednesday, Palakkad recorded a maximum temperature of 33.6 degrees Celsius, which was 5 degrees Celsius above normal. Kozhikode registered 34 degrees Celsius (4.6 degrees above normal).
According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the rise in temperature is primarily due to the lack of rain during what is usually one of the wettest phases of the monsoon.
“Mid-July is normally a period of widespread rainfall in Kerala. Since rain has been scarce, daytime temperatures have increased,” said IMD-Kerala director Neetha K Gopal. She said the absence of rain and cloud cover has resulted in a rise in temperatures, with similar conditions being reported across much of South Peninsular India.
Monsoon revival likely by July-end
She said neighbouring states, including Tamil Nadu, have even witnessed heatwave conditions, an unusual occurrence for July.
Meteorologist Rajeevan Erikkulam said El Nino is contributing to the broader weather pattern, and the immediate reason for the rise in temperatures is the lack of rain and cloud cover associated with the weak monsoon.
“With reduced rainfall and clearer skies, more solar radiation reaches the surface, causing temperatures to remain 4-5 degrees Celsius above normal for this time of the year. This is not an extreme heat event but a seasonal anomaly linked to the current dry spell,” said Rajeevan.
He said Kerala has experienced similar rainfall deficits during the early monsoon even in neutral years.
According to the IMD outlook, the state is expected to get some relief beginning Friday, with cloud cover likely to increase. “As rainfall activity improves, daytime temperatures are expected to ease naturally. We are expecting a significant revival of the southwest monsoon over Kerala by the end of July on the evolution of weather systems over the Bay of Bengal.
Until then, warm days are likely to persist, especially in areas receiving little or no rainfall,” said Neetha Gopal. She said El Nino continues to strengthen as projected and the monsoon may remain erratic, characterised by prolonged dry spells interrupted by short periods of intense rainfall rather than steady seasonal showers.