Kerala HC mandates AI-powered crowd control and enhanced safety for Sabarimala pilgrimage

The Board said that it has approved the Sabarimala Disaster Mitigation and Preparedness Manual prepared by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority and the same can be followed during the festival season.

It also told the court that a decision has been taken to revise the existing 'Police Bandobast Plan' and modernise the crowd management system.

For this, a meeting was held with experts in Artifiicial Intelligence (AI) and a decision has been taken to implement an integrated, comprehensive, coordinated AI enabled 'Pilgrim Flow Management Protocol', the Board told the court.

"The District Police Chief as well as the Chief Police Coordinator have submitted a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for implementing the new AI-enabled crowd control plan.

As and when the same is finalised and implemented, the Police Bandobast Plan will undergo drastic revision," the TDB said.

The Board said that the DPR envisages an AI-powered Integrated Pilgrim Safety, Security, Monitoring and Regulation Platform for Sabarimala.

The platform is designed to transform the current reactive crowd management model into a predictive, intelligence-driven, and technology-enabled operating framework, it said.

For this it will make use of AI video analytics, crowd density monitoring, people counting, smart parking, Automatic Number Plate Recognition-based vehicle analytics, drone surveillance, Geographic Information System visualisation and predictive crowd intelligence, the Board said.

Along with this, an integrated command and control centre would also be put in place, it added.