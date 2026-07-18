Kerala Waqf Board moves Supreme Court against HC order restraining it from taking major decisions

MALAPPURAM: The UDF government and the Muslim League are facing growing political backlash over their stand before the Kerala High Court in petitions challenging the legality of the Kerala Waqf Board. The petitions, including one by BJP leader Shone George, argue that the Board is invalid as it was constituted without appointing non-Muslim members as required under the amended Waqf law. The government’s support of this argument has drawn strong criticism from Muslim organisations and political parties, which accuse it of aiding the BJP’s agenda.

The controversy intensified after the Waqf Board moved the Supreme Court on Friday against the HC’s interim order restraining it from taking major policy decisions. Both factions of Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama, the Indian National League (INL) as well as the Welfare Party of India (WPI) have criticised the government’s stand.

Waqf Board chairman K S Hamza alleged that the government’s position was an act of political retaliation against the board uploading details of Munambam Waqf land records on the UMEED portal.

“It is the responsibility of the government to appoint additional members, including non-Muslims, to the board if required under amended rules. Instead, when the HC sought the state’s response to Shone George’s plea, the Advocate General supported it. It is now clear that the Congress and Muslim League, which earlier opposed appointing non-Muslims to Waqf Boards, have changed stand. The League is misleading the community,” Hamza told TNIE.

He claimed the government was using the BJP’s petition to remove the existing Board as it could not dissolve it directly.

WPI state treasurer Sajeed Khalid said the government’s stand would ultimately strengthen BJP’s campaign against the Waqf system.