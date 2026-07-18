Malayalis in Gulf lead the way as forex deposit scheme strikes chord

KOCHI: Nearly three decades after Malayali expatriates emerged as one of the largest contributors to the 1998 Resurgent India Bonds (RIBs) scheme, Kerala’s global diaspora is once again at the forefront of a major foreign-currency mobilisation drive.

This time, it is the Reserve Bank of India’s special Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) [FCNR(B)] deposit scheme that is drawing strong interest from non-resident Keralites, particularly those in the Gulf, as banks offer some of the most attractive dollar deposit rates in years.

The response is significant for Kerala, where NRI deposits remain the backbone of the banking system. As on March 31, 2026, total NRI deposits with banks in the state stood at Rs 3.24 lakh crore, according to State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) data. Federal Bank accounted for the largest share with Rs 92,326.10 crore, followed by State Bank of India (Rs 84,966.67 crore), South Indian Bank (Rs 31,947.18 crore), Canara Bank (Rs 23,351.92 crore), and CSB Bank (Rs 5,431.74 crore).

The RBI’s special swap window has altered the economics of FCNR(B) deposits by absorbing the foreign exchange hedging cost for banks. With the removal of interest rate ceilings, lenders have been able to offer substantially higher returns on foreign-currency deposits without exposing depositors to rupee depreciation risk.

“The FCNR(B) special drive presents a highly attractive opportunity for NRIs, with rates improving substantially following the RBI’s provision to absorb swap costs,” said Joy P V, executive vice-president and country head–retail liability & fee products, Federal Bank.

According to him, depositors can maximise their tax-free (in India) foreign currency holdings at competitive rates over a longer tenure. The bank is seeing strong demand from existing customers while also attracting new NRI clients because of the attractive pricing.