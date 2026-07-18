SWTD proposes Rs 10 minimum fare for passenger boats amid rising costs

KOCHI: The State Water Transport Department (SWTD) has renewed its push to revise passenger boat fares. According to a senior official, they are proposing to introduce a minimum fare of `10 to mitigate the sharp increase in input costs over the years.

A report prepared on the basis of a study by the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC), has been submitted to the state government and is awaiting approval. “We have forwarded the proposal to the government for review. The recommended minimum fare is `10,” the official told TNIE.

He pointed out that fares have remained largely unchanged for years despite rising expenditure on fuel, maintenance, salaries and other operational costs, not to mention the surge in other water transport options, which have invariably taken business away from SWTD.

“Even with the proposed revision, our fares will stay lower than several other public transport options,” the official highlighted, adding that the proposal had been under consideration during the previous government’s term but not did move forward. “It has now been resubmitted.”

The minimum fare, once approved, will be applied to all passenger services of SWTD in the state.

When contacted, T V Anupama, secretary, transport, said the matter is in the proposal stage and it was too early to comment as details are yet to be ironed out.

However, the SWTD official expressed confidence that the proposal has enough wind in its back to tide over possible setbacks.

“Our input costs have risen sharply in recent years. To continue, we must find a balance. We cannot go for dynamic pricing. Once the price is set by the government, whatever the circumstances may be that govern day-to-day operations, we bear the cost. The fare was marginally lower for many years. Now, we are seeking a revision,” the official said.