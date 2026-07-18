Wayanad tunnel site landslip was foreseeable tragedy: Amicus curiae

KOCHI: The landslip at the under-construction Anakkampoyil-Kalladi-Meppadi twin tunnel project site in Wayanad on July 7 was not an unforeseeable tragedy but one that had been repeatedly flagged in advance, according to a report submitted by the amicus curiae before the Kerala High Court. It also stated that the government and the public works department cannot shrug off the responsibility of ensuring compliance of environmental clearance conditions.

“On a preliminary understanding, the Kalladi disaster of July 7 was not unforeseen; it was foreseen, in writing, five times over,” stated the report.

Stating that the authorities disregarded the repeated statutory warning, the amicus curiae pointed out that the District Disaster Management Authority/district administration, Wayanad, issued as many as five successive written communications to the Kerala PWD/ executing agency requiring steps to be taken to avert a disaster by removing the dumped soil.

“These directions were not complied with. The DDMA had also directed the company to remove the soil, but it did not,” said the report filed in response to a case initiated suo motu for prevention of natural disaster in the wake of the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslides on July 30, 2024.

‘Govt cannot shrug off responsibility’

According to the report, the state government and PWD have the principle responsibility for complying with the conditions in the environmental clearance. Hence, under the guise of the entire construction activity being handed over to Konkan Railway Corporation Limited, the state government, especially the PWD​, cannot shrug off responsibility, it said.