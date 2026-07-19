13-year hiatus broken by the Mammookka ‘spell’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With his restrained, calculated performance of Kodumon Potti, Mammootty has bagged his fourth national award in the best actor chart. The laurel is noted for two reasons --- Mammootty joins Amitabh Bachchan to win the maximum number of Swarna Kamal for the best actor, and the Malayalam film industry breaks a 13-year hiatus to win the prestigious award again. The last time Malayalam struck this gold was in 2013 when Suraj Venjarammoodu won it for Perariyathavar.

In 1989, when Mammootty won it first for his portrayal as Chandu Chekavar, the manipulator-warrior of the northern ballads (Vadakkan Paattukal), it was another ice-breaker. Malayalam was winning the award after a gap of nine years. Before that, it used to land in Malayalam’s kitty once every three years ---P J Antony (for Nirmalyam in 1974), Bharat Gopi (Kodiyettam in 1977) and Balan K Nair (in 1980 for Oppol).

When Mammootty finally won the honour for his titanic performances in Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha and Mathilukal, it ended the chatter among cinephiles of those years about why Mammootty or Mohanlal were not being considered for the coveted award despite being stalwart actors.

And since 1989, Malayalam films have been almost a regular in the ‘Best Actor’ category, with Mohanlal winning it shortly after in 1991 for Bharatham and in 1999 for Vanaprastham, Suresh Gopi in 1997 for Kaliyattam, Balachandra Menon in Samantharangal in 1997, Murali in 2002 (Neythukaran), Salim Kumar in 2010 (Adaminte Makan Abu), and then Suraj Venjarammoodu. In between, Mammootty kept repeating his magic, winning in 1994 for Ponthanmada and Vidheyan, and Babasaheb Ambedkar in 1999.