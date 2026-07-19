Bramayugam’s black, white frames earn Shehnad Jalal a colourful win

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Through Shehnad Jalal’s lens, audiences entered the monochrome world of Kodumon Potti in Bramayugam, Rahul Sadasivan’s 2024 film. Its black-and-white visual treatment, using contrast, shadow and texture, drew almost as much appreciation as the film itself. That work has now earned Jalal the Best Cinematography Award at the 72nd National Film Awards, announced on Saturday.

The Thiruvananthapuram-born cinematographer works across features and documentaries. A graduate of the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute, he began his career assisting cinematographer Venu.

Shehnad made his debut with Vipin Vijay’s Chitrasutram in 2010, which earned him the Kerala State Film Award for Best Cinematography. His credits include Ee Adutha Kaalathu, Left Right Left, Bhoothakaalam, Ullozhukku, Paathirathri and Dies Irae, as well as Netflix’s documentary Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case.

His work ‘A Pestering Journey’ won the Best Documentary Cameraman award at the International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala in 2011. He was also nominated at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards for Loktak Lairembee.

In its citation, the film jury, chaired by filmmaker Jayaraj, said: “The luminous black-and-white cinematography transforms light and shadow into powerful storytelling tools, creating an immersive visual experience. Every frame is meticulously composed.”