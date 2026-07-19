IIM Kozhikode opens Kochi campus with ‘Gurukula’ urban learning space

KOCHI: Blending ancient Indian learning traditions with technology-driven management education, the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM-K) on Saturday inaugurated its new Kochi campus at Kalamassery, featuring a dedicated Gurukula space designed to promote dialogue-based and collaborative learning.

Inaugurating the six-storey Urban Learning Centre, IIM-K director Prof Debashis Chatterjee said the Gurukula concept seeks to move beyond the conventional classroom model where learning is centred on the teacher. “Like the gurukula of old, where learning was a dialogue process, students here will be able to broaden their horizons through participation,” he said, adding that the campus marks the beginning of a new chapter for the institute as it celebrates its 30th year in 2026.

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) MD Loknath Behera was the guest of honour.

Located adjacent to the Cochin University Metro Station at Kalamassery, the new campus has been developed by KMRL as a 40,000 sq ft, six-storey building constructed predominantly with glass and pre-engineered steel. The institute said the location offers seamless connectivity through the Kochi Metro, national highways and major transport hubs, making it one of the country’s most accessible management education centres.

The Urban Learning Centre has been designed with technology-enabled smart classrooms, advanced digital teaching infrastructure, collaborative learning spaces, a modern library, cafeteria and student interaction areas.

Initially, the campus will offer IIM-K’s flagship Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) and Executive Post Graduate Programme (EPGP). The institute plans to expand its academic offerings through executive education programmes and specialised courses.