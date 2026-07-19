INTERVIEW | ‘IAS officers shouldn’t give political commentary on govts’: Former Chief Secretary S M Vijayanand

He was among the rare breed of bureaucrats who preferred to keep a low profile while doing the job in the most competent manner. He was never a ‘media darling’, but the general public looked up to him as one of the architects behind the much-appreciated People’s Planning initiative.

As ‘Janakeeyasoothranam’ is completing 30 years, former chief secretary S M Vijayanand, who has served under both Oommen Chandy and Pinarayi Vijayan, shares with the TNIE his thoughts on People’s Planning, experiences with the two CMs, PM Narendra Modi, and why he finds IAS officers making public political remarks totally unacceptable.

Excerpts

It’s been 30 years since the state launched the revolutionary concept of people’s planning. How do you assess the changes that it brought in?

Going by the expectations back then – if you look at what we dreamt of – I would give it just pass marks. But compared to the rest of India, it is a phenomenal achievement. Though our grama sabha participation hasn’t increased, development participation has increased, particularly in rural areas. We also experienced phenomenal growth in minimum-needs infrastructure. Regarding the service delivery of public institutions, there was a remarkable change, especially in hospitals.

People’s Planning was less of a bureaucratic exercise, incorporating more of an emotional aspect. Could you touch upon that aspect?

Back then, there were great ideals. No one wrote down the objectives in a file but in our minds there was a feeling that a huge transformation would happen... the gap between the government and the governed would decrease, services would become better, and corruption would decrease. Services did improve. To a large extent, credit goes to the personalities involved.