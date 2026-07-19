IUML backs UDF’s move to reorganise Kerala Waqf Board

MALAPPURAM: The Muslim League state committee has decided to back the state government’s move to reconstitute the Kerala Waqf Board, marking a significant political shift amid the ongoing legal battle over the board’s composition.

Senior party sources said the state committee held on Saturday concluded that the present Waqf Board, constituted during the previous LDF government’s tenure, does not conform to the eligibility criteria prescribed under the Waqf (Amendment) Act, commonly referred to as the UMEED Act.

A senior Muslim League leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, told TNIE that the party believes several members of the existing board, including chairman K S Hamza and members Umar Faizi Mukkam and A A Rahim, no longer satisfy the statutory qualifications required to continue on the board.

“As per the UMEED Act, members should be Muslim members of parliament or members of the legislative assembly, Mutawallis, Islamic scholars, professionals, or government officials. K S Hamza was an MLA when the board was constituted, and A A Rahim was a Rajya Sabha MP. However, neither currently holds a legislative position.

Likewise, Umar Faizi Mukkam was inducted as a Mutawalli despite not being associated with any Muslim Jamaat. In view of these legal deficiencies, the party has decided to support the government’s decision to reconstitute the present Waqf Board,” the source said.