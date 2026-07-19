‘Kodumon Potti’ wins Mammootty Best Actor after 28 years

KOCHI: Ending a 28-year wait, Mammootty on Saturday won his fourth National Film Award for Best Actor for his powerful portrayal of Kodumon Potti in Bramayugam, leading a strong showing by Malayalam cinema at the 72nd National Film Awards, where Mollywood bagged four honours.

The veteran actor was last honoured with the National Award in 1998 for Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. He had earlier won the Best Actor award in 1989 for Mathilukal and Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha and in 1993 for Ponthan Mada and Vidheyan.

Apart from Mammootty’s win, Bramayugam, directed by Rahul Sadasivan, also fetched Shahnad Jalal the National Award for Best Cinematography, adding to the film’s impressive awards tally after it secured three Kerala State Film Awards, including Best Actor for Mammootty.

Malayalam cinema’s other winners included singer Vaikom Vijayalakshmi, who won the Best Female Playback Singer award for ‘Angu Vaana Konilu...’ from A.R.M. (Ajayante Randam Moshanam). Feminichi Fathima, written and directed by Fasil Muhammed, was adjudged the Best Malayalam Film, while the non-feature film Bhadra Kali Natakam received a Special Jury Mention.

Expressing joy over the recognition, Fasil Muhammed said the honour was particularly special as Feminichi Fathima was a low-budget debut film made by a five-member crew in their own locality. “I was happy when the film won the Kerala State Film Awards. This recognition makes me even happier,” he said.

Congratulating the winners, Chief Minister V D Satheesan said Malayalam cinema had once again made the state proud on the national stage.