Relief as KSEB gets nod to buy 200 MW additional power to tide over shortage

KOCHI: In a big relief to the KSEB, which has been forced to impose power regulation during peak hours due to a shortage of 500 MW, the state power regulatory commission has approved the purchase of 200 MW power for one year at the rate of Rs 5.96 per unit.

Though the new agreement will not help remove the power regulation completely, it will reduce the dependence on real-time market and day ahead market where the rates are exorbitant.

According to the new agreement, the KSEB will receive 200 MW round the clock from three companies till July 14, 2027. The KSEB has floated three more tenders for power purchase which are under processing. The KSEB needs 300 MW more power to remove the restrictions. The board is purchasing additional power from Real Time Market at the rate of `9.46 per unit on a daily basis to meet the demand.

The consumption on Friday stood at 91.41 million units (MU) and the internal generation was 25.35 MU. Though the board has raised generation at hydel power projects, the water storage in KSEB dams is dwindling at 28.31%.