Vaikom Vijayalakshmi bags National Award for Best Female Playback Singer

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Lullabies are even otherwise soothing to the ear, but when a sound with emotions and inspiration bears it, hearts get touched more making everlasting memories. Angu Vaana Konilu... from Ajayante Randam Moshanam was one such lullaby that carried the hope and protection that a grandmother wanted to convey to her child through metaphors like the moon and tortoise.

The sound that carried it to the world was exemplary too, of Vaikom Vijayalakshmi, whose music has moved the National Film Awards jury to choose her as the best singer for the year 2024.

Vijayalakshmi says she was not aware of the award till the time a friend called her from Ernakulam to convey the news. Minutes later, she was swarmed by media personnel who wanted her comments and to speak to her about the feat. “I didn’t expect they would announce it so fast, though I had expected the award. Everyone said it is a great song even as I recorded it. Feeling really blessed and happy. More so because it is a lullaby, which has now gone into the history of Malayalam film songs,” she says.