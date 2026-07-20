Chicken, beef and sardine prices shoot up in Kerala, putting pressure on household budgets

KOZHIKODE: Kerala is witnessing a sharp rise in the prices of its most commonly consumed protein sources, with chicken prices touching record levels just days after beef rates increased across the state.

The simultaneous rise in the prices of chicken, beef and sardines (mathi) is placing a heavy burden on households, restaurants and catering businesses, forcing consumers to rethink their daily food expenses.

Chicken prices have surged across wholesale and retail markets, driven by rising poultry feed costs, lower domestic production and a significant shortfall in supply from neighbouring states. Traders say the increase is one of the steepest witnessed in recent months and is expected to continue unless supply improves.

In Kozhikode’s wholesale market, live chicken is currently being sold at Rs 290- Rs 300 per kg, while dressed chicken is retailing between Rs 350 and Rs 450 per kg. In several outlets, boneless chicken has crossed Rs 500 mark, touching Rs 510 per kg.

Adding to consumers’ concerns, the price of eggs has also increased. Eggs, which were sold at lower rates until recently, are now priced between Rs 8.50 and Rs 9 per egg, reflecting the broader rise in poultry production costs.

According to poultry traders, the primary reason behind the latest hike is the sharp increase in the cost of poultry feed. A 50-kg bag of chicken feed now costs more than Rs 3,000, substantially increasing production expenses for poultry farmers.