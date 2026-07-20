Diabetes patients face higher risk of severe dengue, says study

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Individuals with Type 2 diabetes are at a significantly higher risk of developing severe and potentially life-threatening complications from the dengue virus, reveals a ground-breaking review paper by leading diabetes specialists.

The research paper, scheduled for upcoming publication in the prestigious International Journal of Diabetes & Technology (IJDT), also strongly pitches for integrating dengue vaccination in routine diabetes treatment regimens to better protect vulnerable populations from this seasonal threat.

The paper was recently presented at the 14th JPEF (Jothydev’s Professional Education Forum) Annual Global Diabetes Convention at Uday Samudra, Kovalam. The publication in IJDT was released by Health Minister K Muraleedharan.

“People with diabetes represent one of the most vulnerable groups during dengue outbreaks. Integrating dengue vaccination into routine diabetes care has the potential to reduce severe illness and hospitalisation in dengue endemic regions. Further clinical research will help optimise vaccination strategies for this high-risk population,” said Dr Jothydev Kesavadev, lead author of the paper.