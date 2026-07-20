Facing Rs 400 crore debt, Irinjalakuda Town Cooperative Bank put under RBI control

THRISSUR: While the LDF-led Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank is embroiled in an alleged scam involving over Rs 200 crore, the UDF-backed Irinjalakuda Town Urban Cooperative (ITU) Bank is now facing a far larger financial crisis, with suspected irregularities leaving the bank with a debt of around Rs 400 crore.

The bank, which is currently being managed by an RBI-appointed administrative panel, has left more than 7,000 depositors waiting to access their life savings. Aggrieved depositors staged a mass protest in Irinjalakuda on Saturday, demanding the release of their money.

Established 108 years ago and regulated by the state cooperative department, the Irinjalakuda Town bank’s financial health began deteriorating in 2019 as its non-performing assets (NPAs) rose sharply. On July 31, 2025, the RBI superseded the bank’s board of directors and appointed an administrative panel to manage its affairs.

The then board chairperson, M P Jackson, challenged the RBI decision before the Kerala High Court. The court, however, dismissed the plea while directing the RBI to consult the registrar of cooperative societies before extending the tenure of the administrative panel.

“We have sought the support of the state government to revive the bank and restore the confidence of depositors,” Jackson, who is now the chairperson of Irinjalakkuda municipality, told TNIE.