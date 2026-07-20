Kerala education department plans entrance coaching for HSS students

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Introducing an ambitious project as part of the UDF government’s 100-day action plan, the state is planning to give entrance coaching to higher secondary students. Evaluated as a move to equip students for competitive exams like JEE, NEET and UPSC, the scheme is expected to be launched on September 5. Coaching will be provided in two centres in each district.
A select group of 25 teachers from LP, UP, HS, and HSS sections will attend a five-day master training programme, led by experts from IIM or the Institute of Management in Governance. These teachers will structure a foundation course, details of which will be finalised in a follow-up meeting scheduled this week, a senior official connected with the scheme told TNIE.
“The current plan is to select academically bright students who are interested in entrance exams, and provide them coaching. A specific share of reservation for students from weaker social backgrounds will also be provided. As of now, classes will be held with the support of KITE’s Key-To-Entrance sessions.
Teachers will also be present when students attend these classes, to clear their doubts and for additional support if needed,” the official said. On UPSC examinations, the official added that only general awareness sessions will be offered at the initial stage.
However, education experts from within the department have expressed concerns about the practical hurdles in its implementation. Training teachers from LP and UP sections, they said, seemed irrelevant.
“Acting according to parents’ demands, teachers give classes for exams. Instead of giving entrance coaching to students, the department should be able to raise the standard of questions being asked in school exams,” another official remarked. Rather than designing new programmes for students, existing programmes should be streamlined and implemented effectively, experts added.
‘Focus on existing programmes’
Experts have raised concerns regarding the move, pointing out that existing programmes should be streamlined and implemented effectively, rather than designing new courses for students