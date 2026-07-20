Kerala education department plans entrance coaching for HSS students

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Introducing an ambitious project as part of the UDF government’s 100-day action plan, the state is planning to give entrance coaching to higher secondary students. Evaluated as a move to equip students for competitive exams like JEE, NEET and UPSC, the scheme is expected to be launched on September 5. Coaching will be provided in two centres in each district.

A select group of 25 teachers from LP, UP, HS, and HSS sections will attend a five-day master training programme, led by experts from IIM or the Institute of Management in Governance. These teachers will structure a foundation course, details of which will be finalised in a follow-up meeting scheduled this week, a senior official connected with the scheme told TNIE.

“The current plan is to select academically bright students who are interested in entrance exams, and provide them coaching. A specific share of reservation for students from weaker social backgrounds will also be provided. As of now, classes will be held with the support of KITE’s Key-To-Entrance sessions.