Messed up by Messi, 22-year-old Fazil’s bet gives him a mountain to climb

MALAPPURAM: For most football fans, losing a wager means buying a meal or wearing a rival team’s jersey. However, for 22-year-old Fazil K from Malappuram, it meant running 14km uphill through one of Kerala’s most demanding mountain roads.
The Areekode native honoured a promise he made to his Argentina-supporting friends after England’s dramatic 2-1 defeat in the football World Cup semifinal. The challenge was simple. If England lost, Fazil would run the entire stretch of the Thamarassery Ghat Road.
A die-hard Cristiano Ronaldo fan, Fazil had already endured the disappointment of watching Portugal crash out of the tournament. Surrounded by friends who backed Argentina, he desperately wanted England to stop Lionel Messi’s side.
For 80 minutes, everything seemed to be going his way. England led 1-0 and looked in control. Confident that the Three Lions would reach the final, Fazil placed the bet without a second thought. “I never imagined Argentina would come back after the 80th minute. That’s why I accepted the bet with confidence.”
But football had another script ready. Enzo Fernández levelled the score in the 85th minute before Lautaro Martínez headed home a Messi assist deep into stoppage time to send Argentina into the final.
With the final whistle, there was no escape. “If I didn’t keep my word, my friends would never let me hear the end of it. I thought it was better to run than be teased forever. Pride matters,” Fazil said.
Later the same evening, Fazil and his friends reached the first hairpin bend of the Ghat Road. His plan was to complete the entire climb in one go. “I knew that if I took a break midway, I wouldn’t be able to finish. My friends stayed with me throughout the run, carrying water and glucose.” He started by 5pm.
Completing the climb was no ordinary feat. The steep 14-km ascent tests even experienced runners. Fazil, however, managed to finish it within 1 hour 45 minutes without suffering any major health issues.
He credits his school athletics background and an unusual training partner for that. “I knew this wasn’t something to attempt casually. Ideally, I should have consulted a doctor, but my family would have stopped me if they knew what I was planning,” he said.
Instead, he turned to Google’s AI assistant, Gemini, for advice on stretching, hydration and recovery before attempting the challenge. “I followed the stretching routine and preparation suggested by Gemini before and after the run. I also made sure to stay hydrated throughout. Thankfully, everything went well and I didn’t face any health problems afterwards,” Fazil said.
Despite the ordeal, his football loyalties remain unchanged.
“Portugal had one of the strongest squads in this World Cup, but they lacked cohesion and couldn’t even reach the quarterfinals. Whatever the allegations against Argentina, they play as a team. Every player is determined to help Messi win the trophy, and that makes them dangerous until the final whistle. Even so, I hope Spain wins the World Cup.”