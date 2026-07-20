Messed up by Messi, 22-year-old Fazil’s bet gives him a mountain to climb

MALAPPURAM: For most football fans, losing a wager means buying a meal or wearing a rival team’s jersey. However, for 22-year-old Fazil K from Malappuram, it meant running 14km uphill through one of Kerala’s most demanding mountain roads.

The Areekode native honoured a promise he made to his Argentina-supporting friends after England’s dramatic 2-1 defeat in the football World Cup semifinal. The challenge was simple. If England lost, Fazil would run the entire stretch of the Thamarassery Ghat Road.

A die-hard Cristiano Ronaldo fan, Fazil had already endured the disappointment of watching Portugal crash out of the tournament. Surrounded by friends who backed Argentina, he desperately wanted England to stop Lionel Messi’s side.

For 80 minutes, everything seemed to be going his way. England led 1-0 and looked in control. Confident that the Three Lions would reach the final, Fazil placed the bet without a second thought. “I never imagined Argentina would come back after the 80th minute. That’s why I accepted the bet with confidence.”

But football had another script ready. Enzo Fernández levelled the score in the 85th minute before Lautaro Martínez headed home a Messi assist deep into stoppage time to send Argentina into the final.

With the final whistle, there was no escape. “If I didn’t keep my word, my friends would never let me hear the end of it. I thought it was better to run than be teased forever. Pride matters,” Fazil said.