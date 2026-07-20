NGT flays Kerala govt over non-formulation of fuel policy

KOCHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has pulled up the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) and the Department of Environment and Climate Change (DoECC) for failing to abide by the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) over six-year-old directive regarding formulation of a fuel policy. The tribunal was hearing a petition filed by Jonatt Jose seeking instructions to Carborandum Universal Ltd of Nalukettu, Thrissur, restraining it from using pet coke and furnace oil as fuel.
Criticising the Kerala government for its lackadaisical attitude, NGT highlighted how CPCB had directed state governments/Union Territories to formulate and enforce a policy governing the use of pet coke and furnace oil in the light of Supreme Court orders.
The CPCB also directed state governments through PCBs to take action against industries found violating the policy relating to the use of pet coke and furnace oil, it said. “But KSPCB and DoECC have failed to place any document related to the formulation of the policy.”
Directing the DoECC secretary to ensure formulation and notification of a fuel policy, the tribunal set a three-month deadline for compliance. It also asked KSPCB and DoECC to file a compliance report within two weeks after the deadline.
According to the plea, Carborandum was in violation of emission norms that was affecting its nearby residents, including the petitioner. The petitioner stated that although the company has been permitted to use 20 MT/day of pet coke, it consumes more than 45 MT, resulting in the emission of poisonous gases and fumes far in excess of permissible limits.
“The sulphur content in the pet coke used by the unit ranges between 4-7%, and, on that basis, the quantity of sulphur burnt by the unit is estimated to be between 1,800kg and 3,150kg per day,” it said.
The petitioner submitted that, at the time of its establishment, the company was operating with the aid of an electric furnace and, therefore, no adverse health issues were reported by local residents. However, over the years, the company allegedly discontinued the use of electricity and commenced the use of petroleum coke (pet coke), a prohibited material, owing to its lower cost and higher profit margins.
In its order, NGT directed Carborandum to implement pollution-control measures in accordance with directions of KSPCB. “The KSPCB shall undertake odour monitoring and, if necessary, issue further directions to the company for implementation of additional odour control measures. The KSPCB shall further examine the feasibility of substitution of pet coke with less polluting raw materials,” NGT directed.