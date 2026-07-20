NGT flays Kerala govt over non-formulation of fuel policy

KOCHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has pulled up the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) and the Department of Environment and Climate Change (DoECC) for failing to abide by the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) over six-year-old directive regarding formulation of a fuel policy. The tribunal was hearing a petition filed by Jonatt Jose seeking instructions to Carborandum Universal Ltd of Nalukettu, Thrissur, restraining it from using pet coke and furnace oil as fuel.

Criticising the Kerala government for its lackadaisical attitude, NGT highlighted how CPCB had directed state governments/Union Territories to formulate and enforce a policy governing the use of pet coke and furnace oil in the light of Supreme Court orders.

The CPCB also directed state governments through PCBs to take action against industries found violating the policy relating to the use of pet coke and furnace oil, it said. “But KSPCB and DoECC have failed to place any document related to the formulation of the policy.”

Directing the DoECC secretary to ensure formulation and notification of a fuel policy, the tribunal set a three-month deadline for compliance. It also asked KSPCB and DoECC to file a compliance report within two weeks after the deadline.

According to the plea, Carborandum was in violation of emission norms that was affecting its nearby residents, including the petitioner. The petitioner stated that although the company has been permitted to use 20 MT/day of pet coke, it consumes more than 45 MT, resulting in the emission of poisonous gases and fumes far in excess of permissible limits.