P K Kunhalikutty to launch GCC feasibility report

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has prepared a comprehensive GCC feasibility report to attract Global Capability Centres (GCCs). The report titled ‘Kerala GCC Outlook 2026’ is part of the state’s aim to position itself as a prime GCC hub by leveraging global opportunities.

Industries and IT minister P K Kunhalikutty will launch the report at the ‘Kerala GCC Outlook 2026’ conclave on Tuesday. It will present the state’s readiness and strategic roadmap for attracting and scaling GCCs. “The event will serve as a strategic platform to discuss Kerala’s growing GCC ecosystem and make the state a major GCC hub in the country,” said an official statement.

At the conclave, an MoU will be exchanged between Infopark and Bengaluru-based ANSR, a global firm specialising in the establishment of GCCs. ANSR CFO Srinivasan Sarvabhouman will present the Kerala Feasibility Report 2026. MLA V Muraleedharan will preside over the function to be held at the Park Centre, Technopark Phase-1, at 4.30pm.