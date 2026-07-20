P K Kunhalikutty to launch GCC feasibility report

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has prepared a comprehensive GCC feasibility report to attract Global Capability Centres (GCCs). The report titled ‘Kerala GCC Outlook 2026’ is part of the state’s aim to position itself as a prime GCC hub by leveraging global opportunities.
Industries and IT minister P K Kunhalikutty will launch the report at the ‘Kerala GCC Outlook 2026’ conclave on Tuesday. It will present the state’s readiness and strategic roadmap for attracting and scaling GCCs. “The event will serve as a strategic platform to discuss Kerala’s growing GCC ecosystem and make the state a major GCC hub in the country,” said an official statement.
At the conclave, an MoU will be exchanged between Infopark and Bengaluru-based ANSR, a global firm specialising in the establishment of GCCs. ANSR CFO Srinivasan Sarvabhouman will present the Kerala Feasibility Report 2026. MLA V Muraleedharan will preside over the function to be held at the Park Centre, Technopark Phase-1, at 4.30pm.
Mayor V V Rajesh will deliver the special address. IT Secretary Samabasiva Rao will welcome the gathering. Technopark CEO Sandip Kumar will deliver a vote of thanks. Councillor Sunil S S, Infoparks Kerala CEO Susanth Kurunthil and GTECH secretary Rony Sebastian will attend the event.
The event will be attended by industry leaders, GCC executives, consultants and ecosystem stakeholders. Deliberations will be held on Kerala’s competitive advantages, emerging opportunities and the way forward for ramping up the state’s position as a preferred GCC destination.