‘Pothichoru’ triggers Kerala govt-DYFI showdown

KOZHIKODE: 'Pothichoru’, free packed meals distributed to patients and bystanders at government hospitals in the state, has inadvertently stirred the pot, bringing the state government and CPM’s youth arm DYFI into a direct confrontation.

It all boiled down to Health Minister K Muraleedharan’s announcement of the government’s plan to introduce community kitchens in hospitals and prevent organisations from distributing food under their own banners and flags.

At an event in Pathanamthitta on Sunday, Muraleedharan said the free meals could continue, but the distribution inside hospital premises must come under a common system administered through the health department. He proposed the first such arrangement at Alappuzha Medical College Hospital (MCH) before extending it to other government hospitals.

However, the DYFI rejected the proposal and said its ‘Hridayapoorvam pothichoru’ initiative, which has provided free meals to lakhs of patients, bystanders and even hospital staff since its launch in 2017, will not be withdrawn.

As tension brewed over his remarks, Muraleedharan later clarified that the government was not opposed to providing food to patients in hospitals, and that his earlier statement was made in the context of the situation at Alappuzha MCH where some organisations had occupied hospital space in the name of distributing food.

Meanwhile, the BJP, too, joined issue, with former state president K Surendran questioning why voluntary groups should be prevented from providing meals to patients and bystanders. “The activity should not be viewed through a political lens,” he said, while expressing doubts whether the government would be able to maintain a system capable of meeting the demand currently addressed by voluntary organisations.