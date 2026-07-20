‘Pothichoru’ triggers Kerala govt-DYFI showdown

KOZHIKODE: 'Pothichoru’, free packed meals distributed to patients and bystanders at government hospitals in the state, has inadvertently stirred the pot, bringing the state government and CPM’s youth arm DYFI into a direct confrontation.
It all boiled down to Health Minister K Muraleedharan’s announcement of the government’s plan to introduce community kitchens in hospitals and prevent organisations from distributing food under their own banners and flags.
At an event in Pathanamthitta on Sunday, Muraleedharan said the free meals could continue, but the distribution inside hospital premises must come under a common system administered through the health department. He proposed the first such arrangement at Alappuzha Medical College Hospital (MCH) before extending it to other government hospitals.
However, the DYFI rejected the proposal and said its ‘Hridayapoorvam pothichoru’ initiative, which has provided free meals to lakhs of patients, bystanders and even hospital staff since its launch in 2017, will not be withdrawn.
As tension brewed over his remarks, Muraleedharan later clarified that the government was not opposed to providing food to patients in hospitals, and that his earlier statement was made in the context of the situation at Alappuzha MCH where some organisations had occupied hospital space in the name of distributing food.
Meanwhile, the BJP, too, joined issue, with former state president K Surendran questioning why voluntary groups should be prevented from providing meals to patients and bystanders. “The activity should not be viewed through a political lens,” he said, while expressing doubts whether the government would be able to maintain a system capable of meeting the demand currently addressed by voluntary organisations.
Govt move unacceptable, says DYFI
Ambalappuzha MLA G Sudhakaran had first questioned the practice of organisations displaying banners and flags while distributing food at Alappuzha MCH.
After Muraleedharan’s remarks on Sunday, DYFI state president V Vaseef said they had no plans to stop distributing meals. He also questioned the government’s objection to banners and flags and said it should first ensure that its proposed community kitchen system is capable of guaranteeing uninterrupted food supplies.
Terming the government’s decision “unacceptable”, DYFI state secretary V K Sanoj said it should not dismantle an existing system before creating an effective alternative.
Meanwhile, CPM MLA P A Mohamed Riyas asked the minister to set aside unnecessary ego and engage with organisations such as the DYFI before finalising the new system. “Food distribution can be regulated through proper standards without dismantling an initiative that has received wide public support,” he said.
Former minister P Rajeeve warned that blocking free food distribution in the name of removing politics could work against the government. CPM Rajya Sabha MP A A Rahim backed the DYFI and said it will continue the initiative. Senior CPM leader M Swaraj urged the government not to obstruct distribution of food in hospitals.
Major relief
Alappuzha MCH sees footfall of thousands of patients and bystanders daily. For families travelling from distant parts of the district and for those already burdened by medical expenses, a free meal can mean significant financial relief.
Mode of model
The proposed community kitchen model would allow individuals and organisations to continue providing financial or food support, but the meals would be channelled through a common system rather than being distributed under separate organisational identities.