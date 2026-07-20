Sree Chitra, ISRO to launch bioastronautics postdocs

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As India prepares to send its astronauts into space under the Gaganyaan mission, a first-of-its-kind academic programme is set to train specialists who will study how space travel affects the human body and develop biomedical technologies to keep astronauts safe.
The Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) and the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC) have launched India’s first postdoctoral fellowship programme in bioastronautics, marking a significant milestone in the country’s efforts to build expertise in the emerging field of space medicine.
The two-year fellowship will expose researchers to the unique physiological challenges posed by spaceflight, including the effects of microgravity, cosmic radiation, isolation and other extreme space conditions on the human body.
The programme also aims to develop technologies and medical solutions that will support astronaut health during future long-duration missions.
The fellowship is part of a larger collaboration between SCTIMST and HSFC that began with a memorandum of understanding signed in April 2025 for research in space medicine.
A Centre for Space Medicine Research was subsequently established at SCTIMST in November.
The latest initiative was formalised through an implementing agreement signed at the ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru on June 25. The agreement was signed by SCTIMST director Dr Sanjay Behari and HSFC director Dr Dinesh Kumar Singh in the presence of ISRO chairman Dr V Narayanan and SCTIMST president Dr Kris Gopalakrishnan.
Under the programme, selected fellows will undergo specialised training and conduct research at both SCTIMST in Thiruvananthapuram and HSFC in Bengaluru.
The curriculum is designed to provide an in-depth understanding of changes that occur in human cells, tissues and organs during space travel while encouraging research into critical scientific questions related to human spaceflight.
The fellowship is open to candidates with postgraduate medical degrees, super-speciality qualifications and PhDs in relevant disciplines.
Two fellows will be selected every year, starting with the July academic session.
Speaking at the launch, the ISRO chief underscored the importance of developing indigenous expertise in space medicine as India moves towards more human space missions in the coming years.
Narayanan said research, training and capacity building would be crucial to ensuring the safety and well-being of astronauts.
Kris said the collaboration would create opportunities for developing innovative biomedical technologies for future human space exploration while strengthening India’s scientific capabilities in the field.
With the launch of the country’s first postdoctoral programme in bioastronautics, India is not only preparing astronauts for space but also building a new generation of scientists and doctors who will help make human spaceflight safer and more sustainable.