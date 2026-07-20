Sree Chitra, ISRO to launch bioastronautics postdocs

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As India prepares to send its astronauts into space under the Gaganyaan mission, a first-of-its-kind academic programme is set to train specialists who will study how space travel affects the human body and develop biomedical technologies to keep astronauts safe.

The Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) and the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC) have launched India’s first postdoctoral fellowship programme in bioastronautics, marking a significant milestone in the country’s efforts to build expertise in the emerging field of space medicine.

The two-year fellowship will expose researchers to the unique physiological challenges posed by spaceflight, including the effects of microgravity, cosmic radiation, isolation and other extreme space conditions on the human body.

The programme also aims to develop technologies and medical solutions that will support astronaut health during future long-duration missions.

The fellowship is part of a larger collaboration between SCTIMST and HSFC that began with a memorandum of understanding signed in April 2025 for research in space medicine.

A Centre for Space Medicine Research was subsequently established at SCTIMST in November.