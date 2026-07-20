‘Treacherous’: LoP slams Kerala govt’s Waqf stance

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Coming down heavily on the state’s proposal to reorganise the Waqf Board, Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said the decision revealed the most treacherous face of the UDF government’s repeated surrender to the agenda of the Sangh parivar.
“This should not be seen as a mere secret understanding or compromise,” the leader of opposition said in a press statement. “The most ridiculous aspect is the change in the Muslim League’s stance. The party that strongly opposed PM SHRI and the Waqf (Amendment) Act has now become the spokesperson of the Sangh,” he said.
Stating that the previous LDF government’s efforts to fight back have been nullified by the action, he called for strong protests against the Congress and the League for their shifting positions.
“The UDF has pushed the state into such a situation that it cannot even raise a valid argument in the Supreme Court,” he said.
Terming the state government’s move to back the Union government’s Waqf legislation in the High Court a grave injustice, he sought to know how a government can adopt contradictory stances in the High Court and the Supreme Court. The former CM said the current state government is providing protection to an unconstitutional law, which was unitedly opposed by non-BJP governments.
Criticising Minority Welfare Minister N Samsudheen, Pinarayi said the MLA who spoke fiercely against the central law in the assembly has now come forward to justify the affidavit filed by the state government in the HC.