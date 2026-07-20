‘Treacherous’: LoP slams Kerala govt’s Waqf stance

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Coming down heavily on the state’s proposal to reorganise the Waqf Board, Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said the decision revealed the most treacherous face of the UDF government’s repeated surrender to the agenda of the Sangh parivar.

“This should not be seen as a mere secret understanding or compromise,” the leader of opposition said in a press statement. “The most ridiculous aspect is the change in the Muslim League’s stance. The party that strongly opposed PM SHRI and the Waqf (Amendment) Act has now become the spokesperson of the Sangh,” he said.

Stating that the previous LDF government’s efforts to fight back have been nullified by the action, he called for strong protests against the Congress and the League for their shifting positions.