25-year-old captive elephant succumbs to injuries after clash in Kerala

KOLLAM: A 25-year-old captive elephant was found dead in the Rockwood forest area under the Kulathupuzha forest range after reportedly sustaining fatal injuries in a clash with another tusker, forest officials said.

The elephant was found in a critically injured condition by forest personnel during routine monitoring in the Rockwood area of the Kulathupuzha section. Despite being kept under observation by forest guards, the animal succumbed to its injuries on Sunday.

A veterinary team led by Dr Anas conducted a post-mortem examination, which confirmed that the elephant had died after being gored by the tusk of another elephant during a fight, officials said.

Following the examination, the carcass was shifted from the plantation area into the forest and cremated at the Fourth Mile location as per standard protocol.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Shanavas and other senior forest officials visited the spot and assessed the situation. Forest authorities said the elephant was estimated to be around 25 years old.