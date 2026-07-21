A wedding was being planned, but Akhil never returned: Kerala sailor killed off Ukraine coast

A 26-year-old merchant navy officer from Kerala’s Kasaragod district, Akhil Joyan, was among four Indians killed after a cargo ship was hit in an alleged Russian missile attack off the coast of Odesa, Ukraine.

A native of Vellarikkundu, Akhil was the only son of his parents and had been preparing for a new chapter in his life. He had got engaged three months ago in his hometown, and his wedding was scheduled for April 2027. He had returned to work about a month ago after spending time with his family following the engagement.

Akhil was working aboard the MV Golden Leo, a cargo vessel flying the flag of Guinea-Bissau, a West African nation. The ship was reportedly attacked shortly after leaving the Ukrainian port of Odesa. The incident left several crew members dead, including four Indians.

The family received an email from the shipping company on Monday evening informing them about Akhil’s death. His father, Joyan, said the company initially informed him that the vessel had been struck by a Russian missile and that Akhil was missing.

“They told me they would share more details once they received further information. Later, after I contacted them again, they said two bodies had been identified and one of them was Akhil’s,” Joyan said.

The family is now awaiting information on when Akhil’s mortal remains will be brought back to Kerala. Joyan said they have not received any further updates from the company regarding the repatriation process.