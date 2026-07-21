Delay surgeries during power outage, says Kerala Health Minister Muraleedharan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister K Muraleedharan has courted controversy by asking why surgeries could not be delayed during power outages, after a patient at Palode Community Health Centre (CHC) had a wound dressed under a mobile phone flashlight on Monday.

“If there is a power cut, surgeries should not be performed. They should be done afterward. The fact that the generator was not working at the hospital should have been noticed earlier. The DHS has been asked to investigate,” he said.

“In today’s scenario, a power cut was necessary. The electricity minister himself had indicated that...If there is a power cut, surgeries should not be conducted. The power cut is only for half an hour, isn’t it? The surgery can be done after that,” Muraleedharan said.