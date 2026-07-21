Ernakulam Public Library turns a 'green' page with grand plans

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Public Library has set the stage for one of its most ambitious modernisation drives, unveiling a series of infrastructure and outreach initiatives at its 155th annual general body meeting held recently.
The development comes on the back of robust finances in 2025-26. Documents accessed by TNIE showed that the establishment enjoyed an excess of income over expenditure of Rs 35.55 lakh during the past financial year.
The balance sheet further revealed total assets worth Rs 4.07 crore, with the library’s capital fund rising to Rs 3.62 crore, underscoring its ability to undertake major capital work without financial strain.
Among the key decisions outlined was the construction of a new hall for literary and cultural programmes, with Rs 21 lakh earmarked for capital expenditure.
“The library recently completed the demolition of an old building on its campus to make way for the proposed hall. Separately, the library regained possession of another building after a prolonged battle with a tenant and shifted its reading room there, providing readers with significantly improved facilities,” Ernakulam Public Library secretary K P Ajitkumar said.
A new extension counter is also open at the District Court Bar Association. It joins existing facilities at the High Court, GCDA and the Kerala Startup Mission to advance the library’s reach beyond its primary premises.
Literary forums, including Vanitha Samskarika Vedi and Kavitha Vedi, have also expanded the establishment’s cultural engagement during the year.
Also, in the past financial year, the library added 1,737 books to its collection and received 956 books through donations valued at nearly `4.9 lakh.
Membership stood at 7,651 as of May 31, with 1,357 new members joining during the year. Around 430 members resigned, while another 586 were removed owing to subscription arrears.
The management also acknowledged emerging financial challenges.
“Rental income is expected to decline after three tenants vacated library-owned premises. To counter this and manage operational costs, the library committee is mulling increasing in a phased manner the subscription fees, which were revised only marginally three years ago,” Ajitkumar added.
As the library embarks on its latest chapter, the proposed upgrades are expected to strengthen not only its physical infrastructure but also its role as one of Kochi’s foremost public cultural institutions.