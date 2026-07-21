Ernakulam Public Library turns a 'green' page with grand plans

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Public Library has set the stage for one of its most ambitious modernisation drives, unveiling a series of infrastructure and outreach initiatives at its 155th annual general body meeting held recently.

The development comes on the back of robust finances in 2025-26. Documents accessed by TNIE showed that the establishment enjoyed an excess of income over expenditure of Rs 35.55 lakh during the past financial year.

The balance sheet further revealed total assets worth Rs 4.07 crore, with the library’s capital fund rising to Rs 3.62 crore, underscoring its ability to undertake major capital work without financial strain.

Among the key decisions outlined was the construction of a new hall for literary and cultural programmes, with Rs 21 lakh earmarked for capital expenditure.

“The library recently completed the demolition of an old building on its campus to make way for the proposed hall. Separately, the library regained possession of another building after a prolonged battle with a tenant and shifted its reading room there, providing readers with significantly improved facilities,” Ernakulam Public Library secretary K P Ajitkumar said.

A new extension counter is also open at the District Court Bar Association. It joins existing facilities at the High Court, GCDA and the Kerala Startup Mission to advance the library’s reach beyond its primary premises.