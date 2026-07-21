Kerala has 38 on death row, but execution a rarity

KOCHI: The death sentence awarded to Chenthamara in the Nenmara double murder case has taken the number of death row convicts lodged in Kerala’s prisons to 38. However, executions remain a rarity in the state, with the last hanging carried out over three decades ago.

Prison authorities said death row inmates are currently lodged in Thiruvananthapuram, Kannur, Viyyur and Thavannur central and other high-security prisons. Three women sentenced to death are housed at Thiruvananthapuram Women’s Prison.

“Except for certain privileges, death row convicts are generally treated like other life convicts,” a senior prison official told TNIE.

The sentence awarded by a trial court, however, is not final. As per law, every death sentence awarded by a trial court must be referred to the High Court for confirmation through a death sentence reference (DSR).

Advocate C P Udayabhanu said the HC simultaneously hears the DSR and the appeal filed by the convict. “The High Court examines whether the conviction is legally sustainable and whether the sentence imposed is justified.

If it finds sufficient grounds for awarding the maximum punishment, it confirms both the conviction and sentence. It can also acquit the accused, modify the conviction or commute the sentence,” he said.