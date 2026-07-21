Kerala HC orders fresh police protection for viral 'Kumbh Mela' girl

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday again ordered police protection for the young girl who shot to fame after a video of her at the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela went viral, after she claimed that different groups of people were following her wherever she went and circulating information about her location.

The High Court had, on July 10, vacated its earlier order granting her police protection after being informed by the police that she could not be traced.

The court had directed the police to protect the girl whenever she approached them seeking the same.

Subsequently, she moved an application before the Palarivattom police station, claiming a threat to her life as some individuals were circulating her whereabouts on WhatsApp groups.

The court impleaded the Station House Officer of the Palarivattom police station in the matter and directed that the girl be provided police protection till the next date of hearing on July 28, her lawyer P S Anishad said.

The girl's husband, Farman, is accused of kidnapping her in a case registered by the Madhya Pradesh police based on a complaint lodged by her father, who has claimed that she is a minor.

Known for her captivating smile and striking eyes, the Indore girl became an internet sensation after a digital content creator shared a video of her selling rudraksh garlands at the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, last year.

She later married the man in Kerala in the presence of senior CPI(M) leaders despite her family's opposition.

However, her family subsequently claimed that she was a minor, leading to Farman being booked by the Madhya Pradesh police under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, including the offence of kidnapping.