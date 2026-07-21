Kerala looks to turn World Cup fever into grassroots gains

KOCHI: The tears have barely dried, but Kerala may be looking beyond the heartbreak. Argentina’s defeat in the World Cup final has left millions of football-crazy Keralites devastated.

Yet, even as the state mourns the end of Lionel Messi’s dream of another world title, football administrators believe the unprecedented frenzy generated by the tournament offers the state its biggest opportunity in decades to build a stronger football culture from the grassroots.

For the Kerala Football Association (KFA), the challenge is clear: transform the passion that kept an entire generation glued to television screens into one that fills football grounds.

“We believe we can undoubtedly utilise the current momentum in the best manner. The only way is to strengthen grassroots training. We need to convert the passion our children have for watching football into a passion for playing it,” KFA president Navas Meeran said.

Kerala experienced the 2026 FIFA World Cup like never before. The state’s decades-old love affair with Latin American football giants — especially Argentina and Brazil — reached extraordinary heights during the month-long tournament. Such was the excitement that the state government even declared Monday a holiday, allowing thousands of fans to stay up through the night for the final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

From giant fan parks to neighbourhood screenings, football fever swept every corner of the state. In Kochi alone, more than half a dozen major public screening venues drew packed crowds. Jersey stores struggled to keep Argentina merchandise on their shelves as fresh stocks disappeared within hours. Families stayed awake through the night, hoping to witness history repeat itself.