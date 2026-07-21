Nenmara double murder case verdict: Justice echoes through as fear gives way to relief

PALAKKAD: Palakkad witnessed an outpouring of emotion on Monday as the long-awaited sentencing of Chenthamara brought closure to a community that had lived in fear for years. Outside the courtroom, anxious faces waited in silence.

Inside, the verdict marked not just the end of a legal battle, but the beginning of hope for those who believed they had been living under the shadow of death.

Hours before proceedings began, the court premises had already filled with people eager to witness the final chapter of one of Kerala’s most disturbing murder cases. By 9.30am, large crowds had gathered, discussing the case in hushed tones.

Around 10.50am, Chenthamara was escorted into the courtroom under tight security, and his case was taken up. Every eye stayed fixed on the judge, waiting for the sentence.

Among those who followed the proceedings from afar was Pushpa, Chenthamara’s neighbour at Boyan Colony near Pothundi and a key prosecution witness in the murder of Sajitha. For her, the court’s decision was more than a judicial pronouncement—it was the first ray of hope after years of fear and displacement.