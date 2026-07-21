Nenmara double murder case verdict: Justice echoes through as fear gives way to relief

PALAKKAD: Palakkad witnessed an outpouring of emotion on Monday as the long-awaited sentencing of Chenthamara brought closure to a community that had lived in fear for years. Outside the courtroom, anxious faces waited in silence.
Inside, the verdict marked not just the end of a legal battle, but the beginning of hope for those who believed they had been living under the shadow of death.
Hours before proceedings began, the court premises had already filled with people eager to witness the final chapter of one of Kerala’s most disturbing murder cases. By 9.30am, large crowds had gathered, discussing the case in hushed tones.
Around 10.50am, Chenthamara was escorted into the courtroom under tight security, and his case was taken up. Every eye stayed fixed on the judge, waiting for the sentence.
Among those who followed the proceedings from afar was Pushpa, Chenthamara’s neighbour at Boyan Colony near Pothundi and a key prosecution witness in the murder of Sajitha. For her, the court’s decision was more than a judicial pronouncement—it was the first ray of hope after years of fear and displacement.
“I can now return to my home peacefully. I hope the authorities hang him till death,” Pushpa told reporters by phone from Tirupur, Tamil Nadu, where she has been living since leaving her native place fearing for her life ever since Chenthamara committed the double murder.
Pushpa said Chenthamara had repeatedly threatened to kill her and had openly declared that she too was on his “hit list”. According to her, she lost the confidence to continue living in her own village and shifted to Tamil Nadu.
She had earlier told police and mediapersons that when Chenthamara had violated his bail conditions and returned to the village, she could hardly sleep.
On the day Sudhakaran and Lakshmi were murdered, Pushpa had gone to church. Had she been at home, her life too would have been in danger.
Pushpa knew Chenthamara’s family for years and she even worked alongside his wife in the Kudumbashree. She believed that Chenthamara suspected that she had played a role in the separation between him and his wife, a suspicion according to her fuelled his murderous threats against her.
For residents of Boyan Colony and families shattered by Chenthamara’s crimes as well, Monday was not merely the day a sentence was pronounced. It was the day fear loosened its grip, and a community that had lived in uncertainty finally began to breathe a little easier
TRIAL, TECH AND TRIBULATIONS
JOB FOR AKHILA: Noting that there was a lapse in affording proper protection to the victims’ family, which has now been rendered destitute, the court said the responsibility of the state does not end with the prosecution and sentencing. The court stated that to ensure stability and steady income, it is incumbent upon the government to extend rehabilitative support. This obligation includes providing suitable employment to Akhila, daughter of deceased Sudhakaran, enabling her to sustain herself and to care for her sister.
‘STATE FAILED IN PROTECTING WITNESSES’
The court noted that lapses continue to occur when it comes to providing protection to witnesses. It noted that the convict was enlarged on bail during pendency of the earlier murder case. “Though strict conditions were imposed to safeguard the family of the deceased and witnesses, the authorities failed to ensure effective protection. The tragic consequence was the loss of lives...,” it held.
‘DEFENCE COUNSEL USED CHATGPT FOR QUERIES’
DySP Muraleedharan N told mediapersons that his team led by then Palakkad SP could complete the investigation in due time and collect all evidence. It is understood that the defence counsel even used ChatGPT to frame questions. He also preferred not to raise questions that would backfire as evidence against Chenthamara. “The prosecution was able to effectively handle questions prepared using ChatGPT,” he said.
MOCK TRIAL
Muraleedharan, who led the investigation, said on February 3, 2025, former DIG Harishankar held a mock trial at Palakkad district police office. Muraleedharan said Harishankar acted as the defence counsel and former SP Ajith Kumar played the role of the judge. He noted that questions raised in the actual court proceedings were no more challenging than those asked during the mock trial. The police had made meticulous preparations for the trial, the DySP said.